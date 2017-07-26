Minister: Withdrawal from Paris Agreement not to benefit Iran

Pulling out of the Paris Agreement would not be in Iran’s interest, said Iranian Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian.

He made the remark in reaction to the criticisms leveled at Iran’s membership to the Paris accord on climate change, addressing reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Commenting on Washington’s withdrawal from the landmark global coalition formed with the aim of curbing greenhouse gas emissions as the main cause of climate change, he said, “Pulling out of the agreement, the same as what the US did, would not be in our interest.”

Chitchian noted that implementing voluntary programs in concord with the Paris accord will help increase Iran’s economic competitiveness and lead to a reduction in national expenditures as well as the country’s air pollutants.

The minister added those who are opposed to the Paris Agreement do not have sufficient knowledge of the accord’s text and contents.

As stipulated in the agreement, each member state is required to announce its plans based on its own conditions, he said, stressing that Iran has presented its plans based on the resistance economy policies formulated by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The minister added the resistance economy requires the country’s financial system to become resistant to external shocks.