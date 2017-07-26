'Evolution' exhibition to open

An art exhibition titled 'Evolution', featuring the concept of evolution in biosocial field, will open tomorrow and will run for two weeks.

Curated by Amin Shahed, the exhibition is to be held in two sections of photo-based works and conceptual sculptures.

The event will feature works by Kourosh Adim, Saleh Tasbihi, Zarvan Rouhbakhshan, Zahra Khorrami, Omid Shalmani, Mohammad-Ali Famuri, Samad Ghorbanzadeh, Majid Kourang-Beheshti, Mehdi Taleghani and Mehdi Moghimnejad.