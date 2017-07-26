RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0458 GMT July 26 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197389
Published: 1447 GMT 26 Jul 2017

'Evolution' exhibition to open

'Evolution' exhibition to open

An art exhibition titled 'Evolution', featuring the concept of evolution in biosocial field, will open tomorrow and will run for two weeks.

Curated by Amin Shahed, the exhibition is to be held in two sections of photo-based works and conceptual sculptures.

The event will feature works by Kourosh Adim, Saleh Tasbihi, Zarvan Rouhbakhshan, Zahra Khorrami, Omid Shalmani, Mohammad-Ali Famuri, Samad Ghorbanzadeh, Majid Kourang-Beheshti, Mehdi Taleghani and Mehdi Moghimnejad.

   
KeyWords
exhibition
evolution
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0463 sec