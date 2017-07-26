RSS
0459 GMT July 26 2017

News ID: 197390
Published: 1449 GMT 26 Jul 2017

Iran: Israel source of all Middle East crises

REUTERS

Iran's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Es’haq Al-e Habib referred to the numerous raids on the Palestinian territories and repeated violations of the UN resolutions by Israel, calling it the source of all crises in the Middle East.

During a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the Middle East and Palestine, Al-e Habib said that Zionists' policy of occupation, repeated invasion of Palestinians and expansionism, has been going on for decades and intensified due to the overt support by the United States, IRNA reported.

Stressing that Israel’s occupation of Palestine is the source of all the crises in the Middle East, he said that any attempt to justify the occupation is an attempt to distort the truth.

Citing recent restrictions on Palestinians’ entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque by Tel Aviv, Al-e Habib said since 1948, Israel has suppressed the Palestinians violently and waged wars 14 times with the support of Washington.

Referring to violation of many UN resolutions by Israel, the Iranian official said there is a lot of evidence concerning Israel’s aggressive policies, apartheid, and war crimes in the reports of the United Nations.

He also said that settlement construction in the occupied territories is in violation of Geneva's Fourth Convention, adding Tel Aviv has showed that it has never been looking for peace and has participated in the negotiations to buy time to continue its expansionist policies.

 

 

   
