Woody Allen's 'Wonder Wheel' will close out 2017 NY festival

Woody Allen's 'Wonder Wheel' will close out the 2017 New York Film Festival.

Sources say the film, which stars Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake and James Belushi, is selected by the fest, which is often seen as a springboard for awards-season play.

Last year, 'Moonlight' and 'Manchester by the Sea' screened during the event, which opened with Ava DuVernay's documentary '13th' and closed with the Charlie Hunnam-starrer 'The Lost City of Z'. Winslet, who is working with Allen for the first time, is said to give an awards-friendly performance in 'Wonder Wheel'.

As with all Allen films, not much is known about the plot of 'Wonder Wheel', but it is described as a period drama set in New York in the 1950s. In addition to directing the pic, Allen wrote the screenplay, hollywoodreporter.com reported.

Allen's most recent film, 'Cafe Society', premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. But the New York Film Festival is home turf for the native New Yorker, who shot 'Wonder Wheel' in the city.

This year, Richard Linklater's 'Last Flag Flying' will serve as the opening-night film for the 55th incarnation of the festival, which is set to run September 28 to October 15.

'Wonder Wheel' will be released theatrically by Amazon Studios and an unnamed distribution partner on December 1 — a plum date for Oscar consideration.

Amazon is poised for a strong showing at the festival. The studio is behind 'Last Flag Flying' and Todd Haynes's 'Wonderstruck', which also is in the lineup.

Allen is an American filmmaker, writer, actor, comedian, playwright, and musician whose career spans more than six decades.

He worked as a comedy writer in the 1950s, writing jokes and scripts for television and publishing several books of short humor pieces. In the early 1960s, Allen began performing as a stand-up comedian, emphasizing monologues rather than traditional jokes. As a comedian, he developed the persona of an insecure, intellectual, fretful nebbish, which he maintains is quite different from his real-life personality. In 2004, Comedy Central ranked Allen in fourth place on a list of the 100 greatest stand-up comedians, while a UK survey ranked Allen as the third greatest comedian.

By the mid-1960s Allen was writing and directing films, first specializing in slapstick comedies before moving into dramatic material influenced by European art cinema during the 1970s, and alternating between comedies and dramas to the present. He is often identified as part of the New Hollywood wave of filmmakers of the mid-1960s to late 1970s. Allen often stars in his films, typically in the persona he developed as a standup. Some of the best-known of his over 40 films are ‘Annie Hall’ (1977), ‘Manhattan’ (1979), ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’ (1986), and ‘Crimes and Misdemeanors’ (1989). In 2007 he said ‘Stardust Memories’ (1980), ‘The Purple Rose of Cairo’ (1985), and ‘Match Point’ (2005) were his best films. Critic Roger Ebert described Allen as "a treasure of the cinema".

Allen has received many accolades and honors throughout his career. He has won four Academy Awards: Three for Best Original Screenplay and one for Best Director (‘Annie Hall’). He also garnered nine British Academy Film Awards. His screenplay for ‘Annie Hall’ was named the funniest screenplay by the Writers Guild of America in its list of the "101 Funniest Screenplays."