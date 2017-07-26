IRNA, QNA call for sharing ‘direct information’

Political Desk

Managing director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Mohammad Khoddadi, and general manager of Qatar News Agency (QNA), Youssef Ibrahim Abdulrahman al-Maleki, held talks to discuss ways of developing cooperation between the two agencies.

During a meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha, Khoddadi underlined the need for exchanging “direct information,” saying cooperation between IRNA and QNA would pave the ground for boosting ties between Iran and Qatar, IRNA reported.

The IRNA chief noted that modern media provided a “unique opportunity” for establishing closer ties between governments and peoples.

Khoddadi also stressed that the media should deliver accurate information, based on “reliable sources.”

The head of the Qatari News Agency also called for sharing direct news between IRNA and QNA.

Al-Maleki added that bilateral cooperation between the two news agencies will lead to the expansion of relations between Tehran and Doha.

Khoddadi traveled to Doha on the invitation of the Qatar National Human Rights Committee to participate in a freedom of speech conference.