Two senators recorded saying 'Donald Trump is crazy. I'm worried'

Someone sitting near Collins, a Republican from Maine, didn’t switch off a microphone near her at the end of a Senate subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

After Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island, praises Collins' handling of the hearing, she laments the Trump administration's handling of spending.

“I swear, [the Office of Management and Budget] just went through and whenever there was 'grant,' they just X it out,” Collins says. “With no measurement, no thinking about it, no metrics, no nothing. It's just incredibly irresponsible.”

“Yes,” Reed replies. “I think - I think he's crazy,” apparently referring to the president. “I mean, I don't say that lightly and as a kind of a goofy guy.”

“I’m worried,” Collins replies.

“You know, this thing — if we don’t get a budget deal, we’re going to be paralyzed,” Reed says. “Defense [Department] is going to be paralyzed, everybody is going to be paralyzed.”

“I don’t think he [Trump] knows there is a [Budget Control Act] or anything,” Collins says, referring to a 2011 law that defines the budget process.

Ousted FBI Director James Comey reportedly told associates in March that Trump was “outside the realm of normal,” even “crazy."

Comey made the remarks after Trump suggested former President Barack Obama had spied on him. Trump was furious when Comey publicly dismissed his spying claims.

Comey told the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in March that his agency had “no information” to back Trump’s allegations.

In May, Trump fired Comey, who had been leading a politically-charged investigation into alleged ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia, telling him it was time for a "new beginning" at America’s "crown jewel of law enforcement."