Iran’s missile program no breach of UN resolution: Foreign Ministry

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s missile program is in accordance with Resolution 2231 and nothing can prevent Iran from pursuing and implementing its principled policy to boost defense capabilities,” Qassemi said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives voted 419-3 in favor of a bill imposing new sanctions on Iran over its missile program and alleged destabilizing role in the Middle East.

The bill must pass the US Senate before it can be sent to the White House for President Donald Trump to veto or sign into law.

The Iranian official said that if approved and implemented, the bill would undermine the successful implementation of the Iranian nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which he referred to as an international multilateral agreement.

Qassemi said that under the JCPOA, the US had obligations that needed to be fulfilled, stressing that the countries' rules and laws could not act as an excuse for governments to shirk their international responsibilities.

“Since the Islamic Republic of Iran has been fully committed to and fulfilled its obligations, as verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and admitted by the P5+1 group of countries, it expects other parties to the JCPOA , including the US government, to follow suit,” he said.

He added that the US bill was against the spirit and text of the JCPOA, stressing that Iran would reciprocate to ensure the interests of the country.

Qassemi also rejected claims in the bill that Iran destabilized the region and sponsored terrorism.

He said the American lawmakers accused Iran of destabilizing the region while the US government had played a key role in forming terrorist groups, including Daesh, by launching military aggression against Iraq, adding that the growing insecurity and extremism in the region were the results of “unwise and irresponsible” policies of the US and its allies in the Middle East.

Iran to counter any US mischief

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri (seen below) warned that the Islamic Republic would confront any mischievous act by the US.

Jazayeri said the Trump administration should be cautious more than ever about the US military approach towards the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s Armed Forces will strongly confront any mischief by the US, which would make them regret, he warned.

“In our country’s Armed Forces, the principle of relying on own [capabilities] and … self-sufficiency have been the key factors in neutralizing the US sanctions in the past and this policy will continue with strength,” Jazayeri said.