Palestinians celebrate as Israeli starts taking down al-Aqsa restrictions

Following days of demonstrations and clashes, Israel has begun to remove its freshly imposed restrictions on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

The Palestinian Ma'an news agency cited witnesses as saying that the Tel Aviv regime removed the recently installed barriers, scaffoldings, high-tech cameras and metal detectors from at least one of the gates to the compound, prompting Palestinians to begin celebrating early on Thursday, presstv.ir reported.

“For 12 days no one has slept, no one has had done anything except protesting Israel's move against the al-Aqsa Mosque,” said one of Palestinians celebrating the measure’s removal, while other set off firecrackers.

Palestinians had been protesting outside the compound since Israeli authorities installed metal detectors, turnstiles, and additional security cameras in the compound following a deadly shooting attack more than a week ago.

On July 14, three Palestinians opened fire on Israeli forces at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, killing two of them before being shot dead.

Palestinian worshipers have strongly condemned Israel’s new restrictive measures at al-Aqsa Mosque, engaging in bitter clashes with Israeli military forces.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

The Tel Aviv regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of Jerusalem al-Quds over the past decades by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population. Palestinians say the Israeli measures are aimed at paving the way for the Judaization of the city.