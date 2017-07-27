Iranian karateka gets gold, silver

The five-man Iranian karate team finished the karate Poland's World Games with one gold and four silver medals.

Zabihollah Poursheib defeated his Japanese opponent Ryutaro Araga, to whom he had lost the seven consecutive matches in the last few years, and received the gold medal in the -84 kg division, IRNA reported.



Poursheib had already won the gold medal in the 2010 Asian Games at the -84 kg division. He had also won the bronze medal in 2016 World Karate Championships.



Ali-Asqar Asiabari, at -75; Sajad Ganjzadeh, at +84; Amir Mahdi Mahdizadeh, at -60; and Hamideh Abbas-Ali, at women's +68 receive silver medals in the games.