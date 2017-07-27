RSS
News ID: 197409
Published: 0642 GMT 27 Jul 2017

Office worker kills 3 in central China knife rampage

Office worker kills 3 in central China knife rampage

China bans private gun ownership, making knives and homemade bombs the most common weapons in violent attacks.

Police say three people have been killed and four injured in a rampage by a knife-wielding man in central China, hindustantimes reported.

The Wuhan city police force said on its microblog that three of the victims were attacked Thursday morning at an office where 40-year-old Wang Xiang worked following a disagreement between him and his co-workers.

Wang then drove to another spot where he attacked passers-by.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The microblog said police fired their guns to subdue Wang but doesn’t mention his condition.

China bans private gun ownership, making knives and homemade bombs the most common weapons in violent attacks.

   
