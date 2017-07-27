RSS
0150 GMT July 27 2017

News ID: 197416
Published: 1029 GMT 27 Jul 2017

Pres. Rouhani congratulates Indian counterpart

Pres. Rouhani congratulates Indian counterpart

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran congratulated the election of Ram Nath Kovind as president of India and hoped to witness development and reinforcement of Iran-India ties in various dimensions.

The message says ancient and golden cultures and civilizations as well as a history full of sincere cooperation between the two countries have made the development of bilateral interactions, based on the existing savings, a strategic necessity for opening a new page in the two countries’ relations.

He hoped to see the developments, and also further reinforcement of mutual relations during his office, IRNA reported.

   
