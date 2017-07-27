RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0150 GMT July 27 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197418
Published: 1053 GMT 27 Jul 2017

France's Macron eyes special centers in Libya to handle asylum requests

France's Macron eyes special centers in Libya to handle asylum requests

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he was hoping to set up so-called "hot spots" to handle asylum requests in Libya, which has seen thousands flee fighting in the country.

Earlier this week, Macron chaired talks between Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and the divided country's eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, Reuters reported.

At those talks, the two Libyans committed to a conditional ceasefire and to work towards holding elections next spring.

Macron wants France to play a bigger role in coaxing Libya's factions to end the turmoil that has allowed Islamist militants to gain a foothold and migrant smugglers to flourish in the absence of a strong central government.

   
KeyWords
Macron
Libya
asylum
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0734 sec