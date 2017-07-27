Senior MP: Nuclear deal int'lly backed

Head of Majlis (parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi underlined on Wednesday that the Iran-G5+1 deal is inviolable and the United States should follow 'political etiquette'.

Boroujerdi said that many meetings have been held with different factions and the issue of reacting the US Congress probable actions concerning future threats against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been discussed and an initial plan has been proposed, IRNA reported.



Saying that the plan was passed with the majority yes vote in the Congress, he said that the MPs' talks concerned giving the US a crushing answer.



He added, 'The Americans should follow political etiquette.'



The lawmaker said other members of the United Nations Security Council oppose Americans' procrastination and policies and 'Americans isolate themselves with any unwise action; and we'll give crushing answer to the US probable actions.'



The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted for a bill of new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea on Tuesday.



He added that the US has some commitments according to the JCPOA, and no interior law or act can be an excuse for governments to defy international responsibilities.