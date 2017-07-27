Internet grows to over 330mn domain name registrations

According to VeriSign, a global leader in domain names and internet security, 1.3 million domain name registrations across the globe translates to a growth rate of 0.4 per cent over the fourth quarter of 2016.

The Internet has grown to 330.6 million domain name registrations in the first quarter of 2017 as nearly 1.3 million registrations were added in the first quarter this year, Hindustantimes reported.

According to VeriSign, a global leader in domain names and internet security, 1.3 million domain name registrations across the globe translates to a growth rate of 0.4% over the fourth quarter of 2016.

Domain name registrations have also grown by 11.8 million (3.7%) year-over-year.

“The .com and .net TLDs, together, had about 143.6 million domain name registrations in the domain name base in the first quarter of 2017. This represents a 0.8 per cent increase year-over-year,” the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

“As of March 31, 2017, the .com domain name base totalled 128.4 million domain name registrations while the .net domain name base totalled 15.2 million domain name registrations,” it added.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totalled 9.5 million during the first quarter of 2017 while the numbers in the first quarter of 2016 totaled 10 million.