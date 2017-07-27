RSS
Published: 1358 GMT 27 Jul 2017

Road minister in Germany to discuss cooperation in transportation

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhundi is in Germany to discuss joint investment in rail and marine transportation.

In the two-day visit, Akhundi is expected to meet German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Brigitte Zypries and the country's Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel, IRNA reported.

The road minister and his accompanying delegation are expected to discuss aerial, rail and marine cooperation with German sides.

Iran and Germany inked six cooperation documents in transportation in 2006.

   
Germany
cooperation
transportation
 
