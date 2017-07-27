UN should act on inhumane militant siege of al-Foua, Kefraya: Syria

In two letters addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the world body’s Security Council, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates complained on Thursday that terrorists have for several years blocked humanitarian aid delivers to the towns, both in Idlib Province, under the “deafening silence” of UN human rights officials and bodies.

“The catastrophic situation of more than 7,000 Syrian civilians trapped in an area of no more than 10 square kilometers has become a disgrace to humanity and the Western countries that have turned their back on the suffering of those civilians, most of them women and children, who lack the basic livelihood needs, including food and medicine and clean drinking water,” the ministry said.

The daily water share for each family living in the besieged towns is only a half cubic meter while they are grappling with a lack of fuel, it added.

The Foreign Ministry further said that Syrian children and women have been deprived of the basic medical care, especially vaccines against communicable and noncommunicable diseases.

“The so-called international community has left the people of Kefraya and al-Foua at the mercy of armed terrorist organizations operating in the countryside of Idlib with the support of well-known regimes and governments,” it pointed out.

Terrorist groups are using the “stifling siege and the policy of starvation” to "exterminate" Syrians, the ministry said, urging a swift UN action to deliver food and medical supplies to the affected towns.

Syrian army forces and allied fighters have been fighting different foreign-backed terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the Arab country since 2011.

Over the past few months, the Takfiri elements have increased their acts of violence in Syria in revenge for the blows they have been suffering on the ground.