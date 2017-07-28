Japan labor shortage hits new extreme

Labor shortages in Japan have reached a new level of severity, with more permanent jobs open than applicants for the first time on record.

The ratio of regular job openings to applicants reached 1.01 to 1 in June, the first time it has risen above parity since records began in 2004. The overall ratio of open jobs to applicants hit a 43-year high of 1.51 to 1, ft.com reported.

The data suggested labor shortages are spreading from casual part-time staff to the regular, salaried employees who are the backbone of the Japanese workforce. After a decades-long shift towards insecure contract work and a two-tier labor market, companies are having to offer permanent jobs in order to secure staff.

Increased competition for regular workers could lead to higher wage growth. It could also spur consumption, because workers with the security of a permanent job are more likely to spend.

Wages and inflation remain subdued for now, however, with the headline consumer price index up by just 0.4 percent compared with a year ago. The Bank of Japan’s preferred measure — which excludes energy and fresh food — was unchanged.

“While the labor market is very tight, a shift into part-time work and rising share of workers outside of traditional working years continues to hold down wage growth,” said Bill Adams, senior international economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh.

“There’s no sign that the BoJ will be pushed to withdraw monetary stimulus any time soon in this data.”

Employment was 0.9 percent higher than a year ago, with more people in older age groups staying in work. The unemployment rate fell back to 2.8 percent from 3.1 percent and the rising level of open jobs to applicants suggests it will drop further in the months ahead.

There was also encouraging news on household spending, up 2.3 percent on a year ago in June, the first increase for 16 months. Retail sales in June rose 0.2 percent over the previous month.

The figures suggested Japan is on track to report solid economic growth for the second quarter of 2017, with exports doing well and consumption starting to accelerate.

Earlier this week BoJ deputy governor Hiroshi Nakaso said Japan’s economy was summed up by somewhat strong economic activity and relatively weak prices. He forecast that a tighter labor market would gradually translate into rising prices.

“It might be difficult for firms to address the labor shortage going forward only by increasing the number of part-time employees,” said Nakaso.