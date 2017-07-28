Education inequality in US starts early

Upper-middle-class American professionals spend a lot on their children's education and development. That fact — hardly news to anyone who has spent time with such parents — has gotten a lot of media attention lately, thanks to a new book by Brookings scholar Richard Reeves and a David Brooks column.

Reeves' contention – that affluent professionals' investments in their kids serve to entrench a system of education-based privilege that makes it very hard for children from less advantaged backgrounds to advance up the socioeconomic ladder — has spurred heated debates on mainstream and social media, usnews.com wrote.

These debates, however, often overlook just how early disparities in learning begin. Abundant research also showed that children's earliest learning experiences and outcomes also vary considerable based on their parents' incomes and education. The famous Hart and Risley study showed that children of professional parents are exposed to 30 million more words before age three than children from families in poverty, with significant consequences for language and cognitive development. Middle-class children are also more likely to be read to or exposed to educational and cultural opportunities, such as museums, zoos and libraries, than children in poverty.

As a result, by the time they enter kindergarten, children from the lowest socioeconomic backgrounds are already far behind their peers in the highest quartile of socioeconomic status on measures of early reading and math skills.

Early social-emotional skills, not academics, may be more essential to long-term success.

High-quality early childhood education programs can prevent or mitigate these disparities, but current early care and education arrangements in the US often exacerbate them instead. With 65 percent of mothers of young children working, most families need some type of child care for their children while mom is at work, but families' ability to access quality care varies based on income.

Paying for care is a big challenge for low-income families: Census data indicates that poor families who pay for childcare spend 30 percent of their incomes on care, compared to 8 percent for families not in poverty. This means that lower-income families are less likely to send their children to formal child care at all, instead relying on a patchwork of informal arrangements. But such unstable arrangements don't support children's development or their parents' ability to maintain stable employment.

For low-income families who do use formal child care, the high percentage of income going to care means less money for other investments in children's learning and development, such as books, museum trips or college savings.

The upshot is that children who most need quality early learning are the least likely to get it: Nearly 90 percent of 4-year-olds from families making over $100,000 attend preschool, compared to less than two-thirds of children in poverty. Programs like Head Start and state-funded preschool help many low-income children. But working-class and moderate-income children, whose parents make too much to qualify for publicly funded programs, but not enough to afford private preschool, are less likely than either rich or poor kids to attend preschool, amplifying the growing education disparities between children of professional and working class parents.

Are these early learning disparities solely a reflection of professional parents' type-A approach to childrearing? Sure, some upper-middle-class parents do some ridiculous things in the name of supporting their preschoolers' development.

The deeper issue here, however, is that the US lacks systems of support for parents across the income spectrum to raise their children. The United States is the only developed country that does not guarantee some paid maternity leave. The US people are also unique among developed countries in that its public policies and systems for early childhood education are not built on an expectation of universal access to preschool for all children ages 3-5. And they spend a smaller percentage of GDP on supporting young children and their families than most developed countries.