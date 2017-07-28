RSS
Published: 0648 GMT 28 Jul 2017

Four foods giving you tummy discomfort

Four foods giving you tummy discomfort
rd.com

Stomach bloating is a common digestive problem and can be triggered by health conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or even ovarian cancer. Most commonly, however, it's down to diet.

Bloating is abnormal swelling and a feeling of tightness around the abdominal area, express.co.uk reported.

It's caused when the gastrointestinal tract is filled with gas or air. Often it's accompanied by excess wind and indigestion.

It usually goes down after a short period of time. If it doesn't it could be a sign of something more serious.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), one of the symptoms of ovarian cancer is being bloated for the majority of the time over the last three weeks — you should see your GP if this is the case.

For temporary bloating, while it's difficult to know the exact cause eating certain foods could be to blame.

 

Bread

 

Along with pasta, biscuits and other wheat products, most bread contains gluten.

It's a protein that people with coeliac disease cannot tolerate, however research has found many people have some degree of sensitivity to gluten.

Known as non-coeliac gluten sensitivity, it can cause bloating, along with diarrhea and headaches.

 

Milk

 

Around 33 percent of people are diagnosed as lactose intolerant — meaning you can't digest a sugar, lactase, in dairy products — but up to 75 percent of people are thought to have decreased lactase activity.

This means that when many people consume milk, cheese, yoghurt and butter they suffer bloating, gas, cramping and diarrhea.

 

Apples

 

They contain fructose, which is a type of FODMAP — short-chain carbohydrates that escape digestion and are then fermented by gut bacteria in the colon — which should be easily digested by healthy people.

However, if you suffer from IBS, eating FODMAP foods can cause bloating, flatulence, cramping and diarrhea.

Other FODMAP foods include lentils and broccoli.

Apples also contain a lot of fiber, which is also known to cause gas and bloating in some people.

 

Onions

 

They contain fructans — soluble fibers that can cause bloating.

It's also found in wheat, and together they contribute 95 percent of fructans.

 

   
