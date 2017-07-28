Chahkooh Valley, a gem on Qeshm Island’s natural beauty

‘Chahkooh Valley’ is an excellent valley to visit, particularly for those interested in geotourism sites and pleasant landscapes.

Chahkooh Valley is located 15km from Tabl Village in southeast of the eastern Chahoo Village on Qeshm Island, Hormuzgan Province, south of Iran, Tasnim News Agency wrote.

There are two valleys plumbed on each other vertically. Heavy rainstorms (that are also rare) quickly flush water through geological structures.

Erosion has been a secondary factor in forming this beautiful valley. In fact, it has primarily been affected by the Salt Dome and an anticline.

An anticline is a ridge-shaped fold of stratified rock in which the strata slope downward from the crest. While under pressure, these arch-like structures may break in areas that are weaker, forming grooves on the walls.

Chahkooh was initially formed by these geological phenomena. Vertical to the main valley axis, there is a second valley, which was also formed through tectonic pressures. In general, anticlines and areas around them could be counted as ‘unstable’.

The presence of concave and round structures or linear and oval structures on the walls of the valley is the result of erosion by water. One of the main features of geological formation of this geosite is its impermeability to water, which keeps the water in holes and grooves — causing further erosion.

The locals have taken advantage of this structure by digging wells inside the main axis of the valley to act as water reservoirs.

Considering the low level of rainfall on the island and the scarcity of freshwater, this was a very innovative way to gather water from rainstorms and use it during dry seasons.

Chahkooh is aesthetically very attractive. It is very important to warn the visitors against writing any graffiti on Chahkooh walls.