0219 GMT July 28 2017

News ID: 197472
Published: 1105 GMT 28 Jul 2017

Hail, rain, thunder storm in Istanbul Turkey

Hail, rain, thunder storm in Istanbul Turkey

Hailstones the size of golf balls and heavy rain battered Istanbul on Thursday in a freak storm that flooded roads, felled trees and brought air traffic and rush hour transport to a standstill in Turkey’s biggest city.

KENFL74 Published on Jul 27, 2017 The rain and hail storm in Istanbul caused deaths. Some people ran for shelters, other sran to help that are in need. Almost golf ball sized hail in parts of the city. Heavy rain of couple hours caused flash floods. It looks really bad. This is the kind of weather you do not want to get caught outside.
