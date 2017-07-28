Senate health bill collapses in bitter blow to Trump

US Republicans failed spectacularly Friday in their latest effort to dismantle Obamacare, leaving the party shocked and in disarray and signaling the potential death knell for President Donald Trump's dream of repealing his predecessor's health reforms.

Senate leadership had never intended "skinny repeal" to become law; they saw it as merely a vehicle for joining forces with House Republicans to craft a broader repeal-and-replace plan.

But some Republicans including McCain blasted the bill as terrible policy, and grew nervous that the House of Representatives might turn around and pass the bill instead of going to conference with the Senate.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office analyzed the bill, and concluded that insurance premiums would spike by 20 percent per year and 16 million people would lose insurance if it became law.

House Speaker Paul Ryan later said his side was willing to negotiate with the Senate, but that failed to placate McCain.

Vice President Mike Pence was brought to the chamber around midnight, in case he would be needed to break a 50-50 tie.

But he never got the opportunity, as McCain, whose war hero status was mocked by Trump in 2015, refused to cave to pressure to get on board, despite extraordinary scenes on the Senate floor where a grim-faced Pence huddled with McCain for several minutes.

"We must now return to the correct way of legislating and send the bill back to committee, hold hearings, receive input from both sides of aisle, heed the recommendations of nation’s governors, and produce a bill that finally delivers affordable health care for the American people," McCain said in a statement.

While several Democrats clapped when McCain cast his "no" vote, the mood remained somber in the chamber after the defeat.