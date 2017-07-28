RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0219 GMT July 28 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197474
Published: 1139 GMT 28 Jul 2017

Russia hits back over sanctions, orders US diplomats to leave

Russia hits back over sanctions, orders US diplomats to leave

Russia told the United States on Friday that some of its diplomats had to leave the country in just over a month and said it was seizing some US diplomatic property as retaliation for what it said were proposed illegal US sanctions.

Russia's response, announced by the Foreign Ministry, came a day after the US Senate voted to slap new sanctions on Russia, putting President Donald Trump in a tough position by forcing him to take a hard line on Moscow or veto the legislation and anger his own Republican Party.

President Vladimir Putin had warned on Thursday that Russia had so far exercised restraint, but would have to retaliate against what he described as boorish and unreasonable US behavior.

Relations between the two countries, already at a post-Cold War low, have deteriorated even further after US intelligence agencies accused Russia of trying to meddle in last year's US presidential election, something Moscow flatly denies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the United States had until Sept. 1 to reduce its diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of Russian diplomats it said were left in the United States after Washington expelled 35 Russians in December.

It said in a statement that the decision by Congress to impose new sanctions confirmed "the extreme aggression of the United States in international affairs."

"Hiding behind its 'exceptionalism' the United States arrogantly ignores the positions and interests of other countries," said the ministry.

"Under the absolutely invented pretext of Russian interference in their domestic affairs the United States is aggressively pushing forward, one after another, crude anti-Russian actions. This all runs counter to the principles of international law."

It was not immediately clear how many US diplomats and other workers would be forced to leave the country.

An official at the US Embassy in Moscow, who declined to be named because they were not allowed to speak to the media, said there were around 1,100 US diplomatic staff in Russia. That included Russian citizens and US citizens.

Most staff, including around 300 US citizens, work in the main embassy in Moscow with others based in outlying consulates.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was also seizing a Moscow dacha compound used by US diplomats to relax from Aug. 1 as well as a US diplomatic warehouse in Moscow.

The outgoing Obama administration seized two Russian diplomatic compounds – one in New York and another in Maryland – at the same time as it expelled the Russian diplomats in December.

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned it would respond in kind if Washington decided to expel any Russian diplomats.

 

   
KeyWords
Russia
US
IranDaily
sanctions
 
Resource: BBC
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0487 sec