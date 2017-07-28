RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0219 GMT July 28 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197478
Published: 1324 GMT 28 Jul 2017

Qatar refuses to 'outsource foreign policy'

Qatar refuses to 'outsource foreign policy'
AP

Qatar refuses to bow to Saudi-led demands to "outsource" its foreign policy to resolve the Persian Gulf crisis, its government spokesman told AFP in an interview.

Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al Thani, who holds ministerial rank, accused Doha's adversaries in the crisis – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt – of meddling in Qatar's internal affairs.

"What's behind this crisis of course is Qatari sovereignty and independence to put it very simply. It is about... outsourcing our foreign policy so that decisions are not made in Qatar, and that is something that will never be acceptable," he said.

Sheikh Saif said the Saudi-led bloc had laid down a new "ultimatum" on Tuesday by publishing a list of individuals and "terrorist" entities allegedly linked to Doha.

This "list, it's still an ultimatum, it's still something that is stalling resolving the crisis", the official said.

However, "we have said it from the start, we are open to dialogue, we are open to negotiating... The first step should be lifting the illegal blockade."

In the region's worst diplomatic crisis in years, Saudi Arabia and allies have been boycotting Doha since June 5.

They have sealed the emirate's only land border, ordered its citizens to leave, and closed their airspace and waters to Qatari flights and shipping.

They are demanding that Qatar break its longstanding ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, blacklisted as a "terror group" by the four governments although not by the international community.

They also want Doha to close broadcasting giant Al Jazeera and a Turkish military base, and to fall in line with Saudi-led policy in the region.

Sheikh Saif insisted that "this crisis was again triggered by them not by us".

Qatar was prepared to discuss "anything openly" as long as it does not impinge on the country's sovereignty and independence, he said.

Sheikh Saif reiterated Qatar's outright denial of charges leveled by the Saudi-led bloc of links to terrorism.

"We do not support terrorism in any way. This is all false, we actually do the opposite and we actually do more than them when it comes to countering terrorism," he argued.

Sheikh Saif said Doha had proof that the UAE was behind the hacking of its national news agency, QNA, a key trigger of the diplomatic crisis.

The UAE was "the number one country involved in this incident and is the first country that gained from this incident", he said.

 

   
KeyWords
Qatar
Persian Gulf
boycott
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0768 sec