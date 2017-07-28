Palestinians pray outside holy site after Israeli restrictions

Israel barred men under 50 from Friday prayers at a sensitive Beit-ul-Moqaddas holy site after two weeks of tensions and deadly unrest, leading thousands of Palestinians to hold mass prayers outside.

Thousands of others entered the Haram al-Sharif compound for prayers after Palestinians ended a boycott of the site the previous day, AFP reported.

Despite fears of violent clashes around the compound, which includes Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, the area was largely calm following Friday's midday prayers.

Dozens of young Palestinians shouted and protested near one entrance to the compound and minor scuffles broke out with police.

Clashes did erupt between Israeli forces and Palestinians in parts of the occupied West Bank, including in Nablus, Bethlehem and Al-Khalil, the Israeli military said.

A Palestinian also attempted to stab soldiers at a junction in the West Bank and was shot dead by Israeli forces, according to the Israeli military.

Tensions at the holy site were high even after thousands of worshippers returned to the compound on Thursday, ending a boycott over new restrictive measures that Israel eventually removed.

The outside prayers on Friday were due to the Israeli age restrictions and were not the start of a new boycott.

"It was a victory for you and for your beliefs," Grand Mufti of Beit-ul-Moqaddas Muhammad Ahmad Hussein told worshippers at Al-Aqsa of the boycott.

Israeli police said early in the day there were "indications that disturbances and demonstrations will take place today," prompting them to bar men under 50 from praying at Al-Aqsa.

Roads around Beit-ul-Moqaddas’ Old City, where the compound is located, were closed and some 3,500 Israeli police were deployed.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said 187 people were wounded inside the mosque compound and in adjacent areas of the Old City after clashes erupted, with police saying stones had been thrown at officers.

Amnesty International said Israeli forces fired "stun grenades, tear gas and sponge-tipped bullets into a peaceful crowd" at an entrance to the compound.

Some 120 people were detained, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, adding that 21 were still in custody, including nine minors. The Prisoners Club alleged a number of them were beaten by police.

Thousands of worshippers had earlier Thursday streamed into the compound for afternoon prayers for the first time in two weeks, ending a boycott after Israel removed controversial new restrictive measures, installed after a July 14 gunfight that killed two Israeli policemen and three Palestinians.

Muslims had in previous days refused to enter the compound and prayed in the streets outside after Israel installed the new measures.

Palestinians viewed the move as Israel asserting further control over the site.