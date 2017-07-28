Iranians call on Muslims to reinforce unity

Iranian worshipers called on Muslims on Friday to reinforce their unity to counter global arrogant powers led by the United States.

During the rallies, held in the Iranian capital after the Friday prayers, the demonstrators expressed their outrage at the crimes committed against the Palestinian and Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, Press TV reported.

The demonstrators issued a statement in condemnation of the Israeli regime’s recent atrocities against the oppressed Palestinian people and the killing of worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as crimes by Myanmar’s security forces against Rohingya Muslims.

Israel is afraid of the Palestinian people’s resistance against this bogus regime and spares no efforts to take control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entire Palestine, the statement said.

However, it added, the arrogant powers and ignorant Israeli leaders must know that the Palestinian people’s resistance would continue until final victory.

It said Muslims and freedom-seeking people across the world would not remain silent in the face of any violation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s sanctity and called for a firm stand against the Israeli regime’s crimes.

The protesters also expressed regret over the “cruel and painful” killing of Muslims in Myanmar amid the silence of international bodies and so-called advocates of human rights and called for an end to the killings.

“The silence of international communities and organizations that claim to defend human rights and human values has added to the sorrow and grief of Muslims over the killing of defenseless people in Myanmar and Palestine,” the statement read.

This silence once again showed the affiliation of these bodies to global hegemonic powers, it added.

It warned that Saudi-led Takfiri groups and Wahhabi movements seek to sow discord among Muslims and commit every possible crime with the support of the US and Israel to achieve their goal and emphasized that blood of the oppressed people would haunt the Takfiri terrorists and the Al Saud regime soon.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in the ongoing tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

The Tel Aviv regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of Beit-ul-Moqaddas over the past decades by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population. Palestinians say the Israeli measures are aimed at paving the way for the Judaization of the city.

Meanwhile, Myanmarese troops and police are accused of killing and raping Rohingya Muslims, who are denied citizenship in Myanmar and widely viewed as outsiders by the majority Buddhists.

The more than one million Rohingya Muslims have been suffering widely-reported aggression for years in Myanmar’s western state of Rakhine, which has also been under a military lockdown since October 2016.

Since then, the military has banned journalists and aid workers from entering the area. Hundreds have been killed and more than 1,000 houses burned down. Some 75,000 Rohingya Muslims have already been forced to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.