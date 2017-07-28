Annual inflation rate reached 10.3% in late July

Iran's inflation rate during July 22, 2016-July 22, 2017, stood at 10.3 percent, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced.

The CBI said during the 12-month period ending June 21, 2017, inflation rate reached 10.2 percent, to jump to a double-digit figure after a year of remaining single digit.

However, the CBI report shows that during June 22-July 22, 2017, Iran's point-to-point inflation, once again, dropped to single digit.

According to the CBI figures, the index price of consumer goods and services in Iran's urban areas during June 22-July 22, 2017, stood at 266.9 indicating a drop of 0.1 percent compared to the figure for one month earlier.

Iran's inflation rate in the 30-day period ending July 22, 2017 was 9.9 percent higher than the figure for the same period a year ago.

During June 22-July 22, 2017, the price of foodstuff and beverages and various kinds of cigarettes dropped 1.5 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. This is while, the prices of the following items increased in the same duration: Shoes and clothing (0.2 percent), housing, water, electricity, gas and different types of fuels (0.5 percent), furniture as well as home appliances and services (0.6 percent), healthcare and treatment services (0.4 percent), public transportation services (0.7 percent), telecommunication service (0.1 percent), entertainment and cultural services (0.7 percent), education (0.2 percent), hotel room and eating at a restaurant (1.4 percent) and other goods and services (0.7 percent).

Annual changes

A glance at the price changes during the 12-month period ending June 22, 2017, shows that the prices of the abovementioned goods and services increased as follows: Foodstuff and beverages (13.5 percent), different kinds of cigarettes (0.2 percent), shoes and clothing (6.7 percent), housing, water, electricity, gas and different types of fuels (8.9 percent), furniture as well as home appliances and services (8.2 percent), healthcare and treatment services (10.1 percent), public transportation services (6.4 percent), telecommunication services (6.4 percent), entertainment and cultural services (7.9 percent), education (10.9 percent), hotel room and eating at a restaurants (10.9 percent) and other goods and services (8.5 percent).