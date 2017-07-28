Akhoundi discusses imports of express rail equipment, airport radars in Germany

Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi held talks with a German company on imports of express rail equipment and airport radars.

In a meeting with senior officials of Thales Transportation Systems GmbH, Akhoundi discussed the development of Iran's transportation system and renovating its technology, IRNA reported.

The minister and his delegation also discussed air and shipping cooperation with German officials.

As trade ties between Iran and Europe are strengthening following the removal of nuclear sanctions, plans are underway to shift part of the shipment of commercial exchanges to railroads.

A board member of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, Hossein Ashouri said on July 10 that Iran is planning to launch multiple rail corridors to Europe to take advantage of growing trade relations.

"The planned corridors include a route from Azerbaijan and Russia, another from Georgia and Black Sea, and a third via Turkey, which has recently been negotiated," the official said.

"We have been discussing parallel routes with German companies and the officials of participating states."

German firms DHL, DB Cargo and DB Schenekr are among the companies involved. Islamic Republic of Iran Railways held multilateral meetings with these companies and the authorities in Turkey last month to discuss rail corridors using existing infrastructures. IRIR hopes the negotiations will come to fruition in the coming months.

A division of the German national railroad company Deutsche Bahn AG, DB Schenker focuses on logistics. The company is active in air, land, and sea freight; and a rail division made up from European rail freight companies.

DB Schenker, which comprises DB Schenker Rail and DB Schenker Logistics, is in charge of various modes of transport and logistical activities of Deutsche Bahn in some 2,000 locations in 140 countries. It is the biggest freight operator in the UK after buying out English Welsh and Scottish.

DB Cargo is also a subsidiary of DB Schenker. It is a German railroad cargo carrier operating across Europe, as well as in Central Eastern Asia.

On its map of globally operating logistics routes, DB Cargo has already specified a route to Tehran, via Hungary, Romania, the Black Sea, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Iran is also considering other routes via Azerbaijan as well, including one through Russia.

All the routes passing through Azerbaijan will depend on the completion of railroads from the Iranian-Azeri border to the city of Qazvin. These rail infrastructures will need a few years to become fully operational. But Iran is keen to activate the planned corridors through a road-rail multimodal network.

"The Iran-Turkey railroad is currently in operation. Last year, some 350,000 tons of goods were transported through the Razi border crossing where the railroad passes," Ashouri said.

The official noted that IRIR is planning to increase the 350,000 figure to one million tons this year.

"Once the Germany-Iran corridor becomes operational, the figure could reach three million tons next year," he said.

Nuclear sanctions were lifted in January 2016, as part of a landmark deal Tehran signed with world powers in July 2015.

Ever since the sanctions removal, European companies have been flocking to Iran, some with the aim of regaining their pre-sanctions stature and others to establish new trade connections with the emerging Iranian market of 80 million, which has 400 million consumers in its neighborhood.

Iran's trade with the European Union stood at €5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2017 — rising 163 percent over the similar period of a year before.

Iran exported €2.77 billion to EU, registering a sixfold rise year-on-year. Italy was the biggest importer from Iran among all the European states, as it bought €807.4 million worth of Iranian goods during the period. France, the Netherlands, Spain and Greece with €614.6 million, €356.3 million, €329.6 million and €320 million worth of imports respectively came next.

Iran imported €2.52 billion worth of commodities from the European Union during the first quarter of 2017, recording a 56 percent YOY rise. Germany topped the list of exporters to Iran, shipping €694.4 million worth of goods to the Islamic Republic. France came second with €461 million and Italy followed with €418.6 million.

"By launching the new corridor [between Iran and Europe], we are trying to shift part of these shipments to rail," Ashouri said.

Massive deals have been signed between Iran and Europe after the signing of the nuclear agreement in a wide range of sectors, including automobile production, railroad development, passenger planes and expansion of energy fields.

According to Ashouri, automobile parts shipped from Europe to Iran and petrochemicals exported from Iran to Europe as well as commodities supplied by Siemens to be used in the Iranian projects will be transported via the Iran-Germany train corridor.

The German engineering giant Siemens has signed several deals to develop railroads and energy infrastructures in Iran.

The company said in January it had received a major order for 12 compressor trains for two onshore gas processing plants in Iran.

In March, Iran announced a preliminary deal with Siemens to build a plant to manufacture power equipment in Iran.

Siemens has also been cooperating with Iran's major industrial conglomerate MAPNA Group. It signed a contract with the Iranian giant in 2011 to supply 150 locomotives to IRIR. It also signed a preliminary in October 2016 with Siemens to manufacture 50 diesel electric locomotives for passenger trains.