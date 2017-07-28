Iranians clinch five karate medals at World Games

Zabihollah Pourshib beat Japan’s Ryutaro Araga in the final to win the gold medal in men’s 84kg kumite contests of the 2017 World Games. Source: ikf.ir

Sports Desk

Iranians claimed five medals at the karate competitions of the 2017 World Games in Poland including one gold.

On Wednesday, Zabihollah Pourshib outpointed his Japanese opponent Ryutaro Araga 2-1 in the final to seal the gold medal in men’s 84kg kumite contests. This was the eighth meeting between the two Asians with the Japanese having emerged victorious on all previous seven occasions.

Pourshib had outmuscled opponents from Georgia, Turkey, and New Zealand en route to the final bout.

In the women’s contests, Hamideh Abbas-Ali overcame contestants from Slovakia, Brazil and France to reach the final showpiece of the +68kg kumite competitions only to suffer a defeat against her Japanese counterpart and settled for silver.

Ali-Asghar Asiabari (75kg) and Sajjad Ganjzadeh (+84kg) also claimed two silver medals after they were beaten by athletes from Ukraine and Japan, respectively, in the men’s kumite final bouts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s Amir Mahdizadeh had finished second in men’s -60kg kumite competitions after he failed to beat his European-champion rival from Azerbaijan in the final.

This was yet Iran’s best ever result in the karate contests of the World Games as a total of one gold and four silvers put Iran in the third place in the competitions.

Japan won four golds, two silvers and one bronze to finish first followed by France which grabbed two golds and two bronzes.

The 2017 World Games is a major international multi-sport event, meant for sports, or disciplines or events within a sport that are not contested in the Olympic Games, held in Wrocław, Poland, on July 20-30.