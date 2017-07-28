Iran says Iraq seeking to raise gas imports

Iran says it is looking into Iraq's request to increase natural gas exports to the country.

This was announced by the Managing Director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hamidreza Araqi, who pointed out that Iraq was currently importing 7 to 8 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d), IRNA reported.

He further underlined that any increase in Iran's gas exports would depend on whether Iran could launch new projects in its South Pars energy zone.

Iran started a much-awaited project to export natural gas to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in June.

Exports are expected to reach as 35 mcm/d in the near future.

Gas exports to Iraq — which are intended to address the country's acute electricity shortfalls — started after two years of negotiations between Tehran and Baghdad. This was seen by the media as a sign that both sides had overcome disputes over the financial terms of the project which was so far preventing the project.

Iran and Iraq initially signed an agreement in 2013 based on which the Islamic Republic would export natural gas to power stations around Baghdad via a 270-kilometer pipeline.

Although the related pipeline for the project was constructed, the gas did not reach Baghdad in what officials said was a result of disputes over certain financial terms as well as the insecurity in Iraq.

Iran has also signed another contract to export around 50 mcm/d of gas to Iraq's southern port city of Basra.

Once the Basra pipeline is made operational, Iraq's total gas imports from Iran would reach around 80 mcm/d.

Iran's biggest gas importer is currently Turkey which is importing around 30 mcm/d based on a signed by the two countries in 1996.