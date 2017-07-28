Two Iranian flicks among Venice festival's lineup

Two Iranian films are included in the lineup for Horizons section of the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Organizers of the festival have announced the first lineup of movies slated to compete in the world's oldest film festival.

'Disappearance' by Ali Asgari and 'No Date, No Signature' by Vahid Jalilvand are the Iranian cinematic products which will go on silver screen at the festival.

Prominent Iranian filmmaker Rakhshan Banietemad will serve as a member of the jury in the Horizons section of the event which is to be held from August 30 to September 9.

She was awarded the Best Screenplay prize for her film 'Tales' at the 71st edition of the festival in 2014.

Venice Film Festival chief, Alberto Barbera, unveiled on Friday the lineup for the 74th running of the Italian festival.

After announcing the lineup, Barbera pronounced himself "97 percent satisfied in the sense that there are only maybe two or three films that we wanted to have for the festival, and we couldn't because they will go to other festivals".

As is often the case, many of the English-language entries at Venice will also be screened in Toronto and Telluride. However, Venice and Telluride are likely to be sharing as many as eight titles this year — which is unprecedented. Most, if not all, of these will screen in Venice first.

Darren Aronofsky's horror thriller 'Mother!' and new films by George Clooney and Guillermo del Toro will world premiere at the Italian festival, along with hotly anticipated titles from directors such as France's Abdellatif Kechiche and Spain's Fernando León de Aranoa.

Aronofsky's 'Mother', which stars Jennifer Lawrence, had not been expected to go the festival route "because Paramount was [initially] afraid of spoilers", Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera said at a press conference on Thursday. The horror film is scheduled for release in the US on September 15.

As previously reported by Variety, Clooney's 'Suburbicon' — a black comedy starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin, and Oscar Isaac — will launch from the Lido. The film is one of three Paramount titles destined for competition in Venice, along with 'Mother!' and festival opener 'Downsizing' by Alexander Payne. All three movies will also be screened in Toronto.

Fox Searchlight will also launch two Golden Lion hopefuls from the Lido, where they are in the main competition: Del Toro's Cold War-era fantasy 'The Shape of Water' and dark thriller 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', directed by Martin McDonagh ('In Bruges'), which stars Frances McDormand as a feisty middle-aged mother who challenges a small-town police chief, played by Woody Harrelson, after her daughter is murdered and the killer can't be found.

Universal International will bow 'Victoria & Abdul' — a period piece by director Stephen Frears about the real-life friendship between a young Indian Muslim clerk and Queen Victoria, played by Judi Dench. Frears and Dench also collaborated on Oscar-nominated 'Philomena', which was launched from Venice in 2013. 'Victoria & Abdul' is playing out of competition.

The world's oldest film festival features a competition section (Horizons) as well as other sections, including Out of Competition Fiction, Out of Competition Documentaries, Out of Competition Special Events, Cinema in the Garden, Special Documentary Screenings, Biennale College and Venice Classics (Documentary).