RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0535 GMT July 28 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197490
Published: 1446 GMT 28 Jul 2017

Iran starts building Mideast's largest solar farm

Iran starts building Mideast's largest solar farm

Iran inaugurated a project to build the largest solar power plant in the Middle East.

The construction of the power plant kicked off on Thursday in a ceremony attended by Iran's Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian in the southcentral province of Kerman, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The 100-megawatt solar power plant, which is located between the cities of Kerman and Bam, calls for an investment of $140 million.

In April, Iran launched its biggest solar plant near the central city of Isfahan. The project, which took seven months to complete, was constructed jointly by Iran's Ghadir Electricity and Energy Company and Greece's Metka engineering firm.

Iran is heavily dependent on natural gas and oil to generate power and one of the most energy-intensive countries in the world because government subsidies for fossil fuels encourage inefficient energy use.

Iran is seeking 5,000 MW of renewable energy by 2020, with more than 4,000 MW expected to come from wind power. The country has approximately 141 MW of installed wind power.

   
KeyWords
Iran
solar
farm
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0708 sec