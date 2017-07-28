Giti Pasand books Asian futsal club final spot

Sports Desk

Iran’s Sanaye’ Giti Pasand booked its place in the 2017 AFC Futsal Club Championship final as the Iranians overcame Qatar’s Al Rayyan 4-2 in the semifinal.

Two first-half goals by Ahmad Esmaeilpour and Abloqasem Orouji put the Iran’s champion in the driving seat through to the final, however the Qatari side bounced back as the Brazilian Flavio scored a brace to take it back on the level terms.

Esmaeilpour scored his second of the game to give Giti Pasand a last-gasp 3-2 lead before the interval.

Giti Pasand’s Vitor Hugo was shown a red card before the two teams headed into the locker room.

The Iranian side managed to hold to its lead in the second half and a last minute penalty from the second spot by Ali-Asghar Hasanzadeh put the icing on the cake as the Iranians set foot in the final showpiece.

Giti Pasand will play Thailand’s Bluewave Chonburi in Sunday’s final.

The Thai side outpowered the host’s Thai Son Nam 6-0 in the other semifinal to book its final berth.