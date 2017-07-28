RSS
0535 GMT July 28 2017

News ID: 197494
Published: 1451 GMT 28 Jul 2017

Rouhani congratulates Indian counterpart for his election

Rouhani congratulates Indian counterpart for his election

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind for his election.

President Rouhani expressed hope that the two countries witness development of ties in various fields during Kovind’s tenure, IRNA reported.

The history of cordial cooperation between Iran and India as well as their rich cultures and age-old civilizations make the expansion of bilateral ties “a strategic necessity” in order to open a new chapter in the relations, Rouhani said.

Ram Nath Kovind took oath as the 14th president of India on Tuesday.

A former lawyer and state governor, 71-year-old Kovind was elected to the largely ceremonial position last week with more than 65 percent of the vote by members of India's Parliament and state assemblies.

   
