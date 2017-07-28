China stuns Iran in Asian tourney

Salim Cheperli (L) chipped in 12 points as Iran suffered a 3-0 defeat against China in the 2017 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship in Surabaya, Indonesia, on July 27, 2017. Photo by: PARISA POURTAHERIAN/volleyball.ir

Sports Desk

Iran’s U-23 team conceded its first defeat at the 2017 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship against China.

Having won the Pool B of the competition with three straight-set victories against Iraq, Pakistan and Chinese Taipei, Iran’s U-23 side started its second round campaign against one the tournament favorites, China and it was the Far East Asian side which emerged victorious 3-0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-20) in the Pool F of the competition.

Salim Cheperli was the best performer in the Iranian outfit 12 points followed by Amin Esmaielnejad who chipped in 10 points.

Iran’s coach Juan Manuel Cichello cited his team’s inexperience as the key factor behind the loss, saying, “We lost today because China was the better team and we made too many mistakes. We lost due to our lack of experience. We had the chance to win the first set but a series of mistakes made it difficult for us and we eventually lost it.”

Next for Iran is an encounter against Australia later today.

The 19th edition of the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship started in Surabaya, Indonesia on July 24 and continue until August 1.