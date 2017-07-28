Quake injures eight west of Iran

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on Richter scale jolted a western Iranian county, injuring eight people.

The quake took place in Nahavand, western Iranian province of Hamedan, at 05:34 local time (0104 GMT) on Friday, IRNA reported.

Five of the victims sustained slight injuries, while the rest had to be hospitalized, said Habib Ma’soumi, the head of Hamedan Medical Sciences University’s Center for Emergency Services.

The epicenter was about two kilometers (1.2 miles) to the town’s east at a depth of two kilometers, said Mohammad-Taqi Shahbazi of the Seismological Center of Tehran University’s Geophysics Institute.

Relief teams were dispatched to the site, examining its aged structures and Kouhani Village, which lies at the center of the affected area.

The tremor did not cause considerable material damage, Shahbazi added.

Two aftershocks followed, he said, noting that the magnitude of the original quake brought the distraught public onto the streets.

Nahavand lies on an earthquake-prone belt, and has been hit by relatively strong temblors over the past years.