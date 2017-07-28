RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0535 GMT July 28 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197496
Published: 1454 GMT 28 Jul 2017

Quake injures eight west of Iran

Quake injures eight west of Iran

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on Richter scale jolted a western Iranian county, injuring eight people.

The quake took place in Nahavand, western Iranian province of Hamedan, at 05:34 local time (0104 GMT) on Friday, IRNA reported.

Five of the victims sustained slight injuries, while the rest had to be hospitalized, said Habib Ma’soumi, the head of Hamedan Medical Sciences University’s Center for Emergency Services.

The epicenter was about two kilometers (1.2 miles) to the town’s east at a depth of two kilometers, said Mohammad-Taqi Shahbazi of the Seismological Center of Tehran University’s Geophysics Institute.

Relief teams were dispatched to the site, examining its aged structures and Kouhani Village, which lies at the center of the affected area.

The tremor did not cause considerable material damage, Shahbazi added.

Two aftershocks followed, he said, noting that the magnitude of the original quake brought the distraught public onto the streets.

Nahavand lies on an earthquake-prone belt, and has been hit by relatively strong temblors over the past years.

   
KeyWords
quake
Iran
wound
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0853 sec