RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0535 GMT July 28 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197498
Published: 1535 GMT 28 Jul 2017

Stabbing leaves 1 dead at Hamburg supermarket

Stabbing leaves 1 dead at Hamburg supermarket

German police say one person has died after a man with a knife attacked several people at a supermarket in Hamburg.

The assailant entered the supermarket in Barmbek district on Friday afternoon and stabbed customers before fleeing, police said.

Witnesses followed him and alerted police, who arrested him near the scene.

Police said several people suffered stab wounds and one of the victims was fatally wounded.

There was no information on the assailant's motive or on the exact number of victims.

Police said there was definitely only one attacker. It added that "initial reports about robbery as a possible motive so far have not been confirmed."

On December 16, 2016, a Tunisian hijacked a truck, driving it into a crowd shopping at a Christmas market in the German capital, Berlin, in an act of terror that left 12 people dead.

   
KeyWords
Stabbing
Hamburg
dead
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1001 sec