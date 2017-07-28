RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0535 GMT July 28 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197502
Published: 1635 GMT 28 Jul 2017
Police say a man with a knife fatally stabbed one person at a supermarket in Hamburg and wounded another four as he fled

Germany: 1 Dead, several Wounded in Knife Attack at Hamburg Market

Germany: 1 Dead, several Wounded in Knife Attack at Hamburg Market

A man with a knife fatally stabbed one person at a supermarket Friday in the northern German city of Hamburg and wounded four others as he fled, police said. He was then arrested.

The assailant entered the supermarket in the Barmbek district on Friday afternoon and stabbed one person, who died at the scene, police said. As he fled, he wounded another four people, AP reported.

He was overwhelmed by passers-by and slightly injured in the process, police said. Officers then arrested the man.

Police spokesman Timo Zill said authorities are investigating all options in the attack, which was carried out with a kitchen knife, the news agency dpa reported.

Police said they don't yet have any information on the assailant's motive but there was no indication there was more than one attacker.

 

Barmbek is in northeastern Hamburg, away from the downtown district.

 

   
KeyWords
Germany
attack
Hamburg
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1194 sec