Iran complying with JCPOA letter, spirit in good faith: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the Islamic Republic has completely kept to the commitments it made under the landmark nuclear agreement signed between Tehran and the P5+1 group of countries in 2015.

“Iran – unlike the US – has complied in good faith with the letter and spirit of the JCPOA (nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action),” Zarif said on his official Twitter account on Friday.

He added that the US rhetoric and actions, however, show its “bad faith.”

He noted that “every word” of the deal has been carefully negotiated, adding, “Iran does not develop missiles that are designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that Iran has never been and would not be developing nuclear weapons, saying, “So, by definition cannot develop anything designed to be capable of delivering them.”

Iran’s Imam Khomeini Space Center on Thursday successfully launched its domestically-manufactured Simorgh carrier, whose mission is to put Iranian satellites into the orbit.

Simorgh satellite carrier is able to put satellites weighing as much as 250 kilograms at an orbit about 500 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert claimed on Thursday that the rocket launch violated United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

She called Iran's rocket launch a "provocative action" that violated the "spirit" of the JCPOA.

Iran has repeatedly announced that its missile launches are not against the Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the JCPOA.

Under the agreement, Iran undertook to put limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related bans imposed against Tehran.

Resolution 2231 (2015) provides for the termination of the provisions of previous Security Council resolutions on the Iranian nuclear program, and calls on Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.

Space launch in conformity with JCPOA: Qassemi

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi also on Friday condemned the US State Department’s “meddlesome” remarks as an example of Washington’s opposition to the scientific and technological progress of independent countries.

He added that it was an “absolute right” of the Islamic Republic to launch the satellite-carrying rocket into space, saying the move was in full conformity with the country’s international commitments.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers no boundaries to its scientific and technological progress and does not wait for the permission and approval of any country for the endeavors and activities of its scientists and experts in various fields,” Qassemi pointed out.

He once again criticized the measures and ratifications of the US Congress and administration against Iran, particularly since the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January, and said as repeatedly confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tehran has lived up to its commitments under the JCPOA.

It is the US administration that must stop the continuation of its hostile approaches to Iran and its unilateral policies in violation of the JCPOA, the Iranian spokesperson added.

He said US officials’ claims about Iran’s breach of the nuclear deal were in keeping with the White House's “baseless and illogical” efforts to justify its spiteful policies and measures against Tehran.

“Instead of seeking pretexts and leveling unfounded accusations against Iran, the US statesmen had better stop repeating measures which are against international regulations,” Qassemi said.

He also urged the US officials to prevent unlimited arms sale and deadly weaponry for wars “which have targeted security, stability and peace in the region.”