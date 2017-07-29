RSS
News ID: 197518
Published: 0547 GMT 29 Jul 2017

Exclusive: Video shows Hamburg knife attacker after capture

Exclusive: Video shows Hamburg knife attacker after capture

One person is dead and four others injured after a knife attack in a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg.

The motive for the attack is not yet known and terrorism has not been ruled out, euronews.com reported.

A witness, Kurosh Samadizadeh, told Euronews that he saw six or seven men, some wielding chairs, chase the man down the street.

He said: “I was in my car and all of a sudden there was a young man aged about 30 just a few meters away from me. He had a knife in his hand, I could see blood on the knife. I was so shocked.

“And behind him, there were six or seven men wielding chairs, trying to stop him. At one stage I saw them hit the suspect with the chairs.

“At first I didn’t know what was going on. I thought it was just an argument, because that happens a lot here. But afterwards when I learnt what happened it was terrifying.”

Police say they believe the assailant acted alone.

Germany has been on high alert for terrorist attacks for months.

 

euronews.com
KeyWords
German
Hamburg
Knife Attack
 
