Colombia will not recognize Venezuela's assembly vote

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos says that his country will not recognize the result of Sunday's vote in neighboring Venezuela to elect a new assembly with power to rewrite the constitution.

"The constituent assembly lacks legitimacy and because of that we cannot accept the result," he said, BBC reported.

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro called the vote as protests against his government gained momentum in May.

The opposition sees it as a move towards dictatorship.

The new constituent assembly, comprising 545 members, will rival the National Assembly, currently controlled by the opposition.

"We insist on a peaceful solution for the country's situation," said President Santos.

Earlier on Friday, police in the Venezuelan capital Caracas fired tear gas and rubber bullets against opposition activists who blocked roads. At least two people were injured.

Venezuela has banned protests that could ‘disturb or affect’ the vote.

“Prison terms of between five and 10 years could be imposed on those contravening the ban,”

Interior Minister Néstor Reverol said on Thursday.

The ban on activity will remain in force until Tuesday.