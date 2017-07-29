RSS
News ID: 197520
Published: 0634 GMT 29 Jul 2017

Syrian Air Force destroys Daesh fortifications in Deir Ezzor

MEHR NEW AGENCY

The Syrian Air Force launched airstrikes against gatherings and fortifications of Daesh Terrorist Group in the southern axis of Deir Ezzor city and its eastern countryside.

SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the Syrian Air Force destroyed fortifications and sites for Daesh and killed a number of its terrorists in al-Panorama area, the area surrounding the 137 Brigade, and al-Maqaber (graveyards) area, MNA reported.

The reporter added that the Air Force carried out airstrikes against Daesh in the area surrounding Raqqa Bridge and Ayn Jomaa Police Station to the north of Deir Ezzor city and in the desert of Koniku Field, resulting in the destruction of terrorists’ fortifications, killing a number of them, and injuring others.

   
