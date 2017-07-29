Heart failure deaths could be predicted by changes in weather

Heart failure occurs when the heart is not pumping enough blood around the body as it used to.

However, risk of hospitalization and even death could be predicted by changes in the weather, express.co.uk wrote.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), around 900,000 people in the UK have heart failure.

It currently has a poor prognosis, with up to 40 percent of patients who are diagnosed dying within a year.

However, a new study has revealed the warning sign that heart failure sufferers could soon experience a negative outcome.

Recent research published in the journal Environment International has revealed a link between heart failure and a sudden change in the weather.

Indeed, scientists discovered an increased risk of hospitalization and death with a decrease in temperature.

The results suggested that a drop of 10°C in the average temperature over seven days was associated with a seven percent greater likelihood.

Thanks to climate change, the UK is already experiencing changes in temperature, as the series of recent heatwaves have shown.

There is also sometimes a dramatic change in temperature with the seasons.

In the Canadian study, they looked at elderly people with the condition over a ten year period — of the 112,793 diagnosed, 18,309 were hospitalized and 4297 died.

The effects of temperature, relative humidity, atmospheric pressure and fine particulate matter were looked at.

The study authors recommend that elderly people diagnosed with heart failure are protected from such temperature changes as a preventative measure.

As well as heart failure, the weather can impact on people’s health in other ways.

A drop in daily temperature by just one degree was associated with an additional 200 heart attacks, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal.

Fast-dropping temperatures can exacerbate asthma symptoms.

The barometric pressure before a storm can trigger arthritis pain, headaches and sleep apnea.

A Yale study also found cold weather means you’re more likely to suffer a cold since the cold virus can replicate more rapidly at cooler temperatures.