Large-mouthed fish dominated the seas following mass extinction

UPI Paleontologists said the newly discovered species hunted like great white sharks, biting their prey before swallowing them whole.

A team of American and Swiss paleontologists have identified one of the earliest large predatory fish species from the Triassic period.

Scientists suggested the large-mouthed fish dominated the seas in the aftermath of the Permian-Triassic extinction event, UPI reported.

The extinction event separating the Permian and Triassic periods occurred 252 million years ago.

It was the most devastating extinction event in the planet's history. Roughly nine out of every ten marine species perished.

But the latest discovery proves at least one sizable fish predator survived.

The remains of Birgeria americana were found in Nevada. During the Triassic, Nevada and its neighbors were underwater.

Only a handful of vertebrate fossils hailing from the Early Triassic epoch have been recovered in the region.

Researchers described their novel discovery this week in the Journal of Paleontology.

Lead study author Carlo Romano said, "The surprising find from Elko County in northeastern Nevada is one of the most completely preserved vertebrate remains from this time period ever discovered in the US.”

Birgeria species hunt like great white sharks, biting prey before swallowing them whole.

Scientists assumed the tops and bottoms of food chains were the most harmed by mass extinction events, but the latest discovery suggested large predators were capable of surviving the catastrophe.

Researchers also assumed equatorial seas were too hot for bony fish during the Early Triassic.

Bony fish can't lay eggs in waters warmer than 36°C. The latest discovery suggested the equatorial seas were cooler than previously estimated.

Romano said, "The vertebrates from Nevada show that previous interpretations of past biotic crises and associated global changes were too simplistic.”