Mogherini to attend Rouhani inauguration ceremony

The European Union foreign policy chief will travel to Tehran on August 5, in her capacity as chair of the Joint Commission of the Iran nuclear deal, to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani.

On this occasion Federica Mogherini will have bilateral meetings with Iranian dignitaries to review the state of implementation of the nuclear deal and to discuss issues of bilateral and regional relevance, eeas.europa.eu reported.

On July 20, she received the 2016 Hessian Peace Prize for her achievement as one of the negotiators and coordinators of the Iran nuclear agreement.

A member of Iran’s Parliament’s Presiding Board announced on Saturday the speakers of some foreign countries are scheduled to attend the president swearing-in ceremony, who was reelected for a second term in May, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Behrouz Nemati said arrangements have been made for the ceremony, which will be held in the Parliament building.

President Rouhani is slated to take the oath of office at an open session of the Parliament on August 5.

The inaugural ceremony will be held after the endorsement of Rouhani’s presidency by leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the president will have two weeks to submit his new cabinet to the Parliament for a vote of confidence.

In Iran’s presidential election on May 19, Rouhani garnered more than 23 million votes.