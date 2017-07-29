Embattled Trump replaces chief of staff

US President Donald Trump ousted his beleaguered chief of staff Reince Priebus on Friday, replacing him with Homeland Security Secretary and retired general John Kelly after vicious White House infighting spilled into the open.

Only hours after a humiliating defeat on health care reform had underlined his tenuous control over his party in Congress, Trump announced a second shakeup of his inner circle in barely a week, AFP reported.

Since entering the White House six months ago, Trump has parted company with his national security advisor, deputy national security advisor, FBI director, press secretary, communications director, acting attorney general, deputy chief of staff and now chief of staff, a turnover of top officials that is unparalleled in US political history.

Priebus has been under fire for months, seeing one White House ally after another resign or leave, culminating in the departure of press secretary Sean Spicer a week ago.

His exit appeared inevitable when Trump did not intervene as his new communications director Anthony Scaramucci publicly described Priebus as a "paranoid schizophrenic" in a foul-mouthed tirade that also saw him savage another top Trump aide.

Trump announced the switch on Twitter as he landed in Washington after a day trip, on which he was accompanied by both Priebus and Scaramucci.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff," Trump tweeted.

"He is a Great American... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said discussions about Priebus's departure had been taking place for weeks.

Priebus later said he resigned on Thursday, but referring to his departure admitted that he and Trump "talked all the time about this subject."

Kelly will be sworn in to his new post Monday.

His Department of Homeland Security is responsible for enforcing border security and has taken a tough line on immigrants inside the United States.

The move likely signals a greater focus on law and order issues and will put further strain on relations between Trump and the Republican establishment.

Both Priebus and Spicer were part of the Republican National Committee, and the bridge that linked the party to Trump.

The announcement of Priebus's departure came after three Republican senators defied White House pressure to vote against health care reforms, which experts predicted would have left millions more Americans without coverage.

The party rebellion – led by Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and John McCain – is a deeply ominous sign for Trump, whose political brand is defined by his dealmaking acumen and a take-no-prisoners approach to politics.

There are growing signs that Trump's threats against skeptical Republicans are losing potency, when Republicans not only killed efforts to dismantle Obamacare, but joined Democrats in supporting a new sanctions regime against Russia.