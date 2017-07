News ID: 197543 Published: 1323 GMT 29 Jul 2017

Seven staff from the Turkish opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet walked free Saturday after nine months in jail, expressing hope that four colleagues still behind bars would be released soon.

