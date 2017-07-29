Iran outclasses Aussies in Asian volleyball showpiece

Iran’s U-23 side outplayed Australia 3-1 (25-11, 25-19, 22-25, 27-25) in the 2017 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship in Indonesia.

Iran and Australia went into their second fixture of the Pool F of the competition on the back of defeats at the hands of China and Chinese Taipei, respectively.

A 16-7 lead, going into the second technical time-out, and a perfect defensive display, resulting in seven consecutive points, gave Iranians a commanding lead in the first set as Iranians eventually dominated the set by a 25-11 score line.

It was pretty much the same in the second set as Iran headed into the technical time-outs leading 8-4 and 16-9. A 25-19 win in the second set put the Asian side in the driving seat, however the Aussies bounced back to notch up a 25-22 victory in the third set.

It turned out to be a point-for-point thriller in the fourth set as Australians put their last-ditch efforts to push the game into a tie-break but it was the Iranians who claimed a last-gasp 27-25 victory to take the set and the match.

In the other match of the group Chinese Taipei overcame China 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 25-20). The final day results gave Iran a Pool F top finish marching through Sunday’s quarterfinal knock-out stage.

Chipping in 17 points, Amin Esmaeilnejad made the biggest contribution to Iran’s victory followed by Salim Cheperli who scored 14.