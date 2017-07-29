Giti Pasand’s Afzal eyes historic second title

Ahmad Esmaeilpour (L) grabbed a brace to steer Giti Pasand to a 4-2 victory over Qatar’s Al Rayyan in the 2017 AFC Futsal Club Championship semifinal in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on July 28, 2017. Source: the-afc.com

In a repeat of the 2013 final, Sanaye’ Giti Pasand will face Bluewave Chonburi in the 2017 AFC Futsal Club Championship final in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Sunday.

In the captivating final in Nagoya, Japan, four years ago, the night belonged to the Thais as they beat their opponent 4-1 on penalties, the-afc.com reported.

When quizzed on the learning lessons from that September night, Giti Pasand’s head coach Alireza Afzal was ardent in his response.

“I am not thinking about what happened four years ago. That is history. Tomorrow is a different game,” said Afzal, before sending a reminder that his side won the title in 2012.

After 11 days of grueling competition, Bluewave Chonburi enters the final boasting the competition’s best offensive and defensive record. The Thai side has scored an astonishing 24, five more than the competition’s second best goal scorers – Thai Son Nam – and that is despite playing a game less in the group stage.

“Yes, that is their strength. They are a much disciplined team, with a good defense and can pose a threat in attack through their patient play. But we are confident of our own abilities.”

Similar to his opposite number, the 43-year-old also said that his in-depth knowledge and assessment of his team's opponent will work to Giti Pasand’s advantage.

“We know them very well. I have personally worked with their foreign player who used to play for Giti Pasand when we won the title in 2012,” added Afzal, referring to Brazilian Rudimar Venancio (Xapa).

Giti Pasand will also have to be wary of Jirawat Sornwichian, who hit a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over home favorites Thai Son Nam in the semifinal on Friday.

“We have been analyzing them for some time now, and we believe that we have done enough homework to get the victory.

“As I said right from the start of the competition, we came here with only one intention, and that is to win the title. We are a big club and it is important for us, for Iranian futsal, that we become champion for the second time. We will be the only Iranian club to achieve this so it will be history for us.”

‘competition level improving’

The 28-year-old Ahmad Esmaeilpour elevated his continental caliber to world stardom when he added the FIFA Futsal World Cup Bronze Ball award to his glistening trophy cabinet.

Eight months later, from Colombia to Vietnam, Giti Pasand’s No.10 still possesses the same steeling focus and determination, as he grabbed a brace to steer his side to a 4-2 victory over Qatar’s Al Rayyan in the semifinals on Friday.

“It was not an easy match. Some people might say we are favorites but the level of competition is improving every single year, which means it gets harder every year. But for me, I welcome this challenge.

Success never comes easy. I know I have to work hard to be at my best every single time.”

There are few in the competition who can match Ahmad Esmaeilpour’s pristine record. Beginning with the competition’s inaugural final in 2010, the Iranian rallied to an impressive streak of four successive finals, winning two titles, first with Foolad Mahan in 2010, before clinching Giti Pasand’s solitary title in 2012 where he finished as the tournament’s top-scorer.

“Yes, I still remember that year. It was a very special moment and competition, one that ranks in my all-time best memories. Everything was perfect, the team were excellent, the atmosphere, the results. I still remember it very clearly like it was yesterday,” said the towering figure with a big grin.

“But 2012 is a very long time ago. Our fans have been very patient with us. This is the time, now is the time to win this competition again. Having played in a championship team, I rate this group of current teammates up there with the best.”