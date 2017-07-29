'Wishbone' finds way to Berlin Int'l Filmmaker Festival

Iranian flick 'Wishbone', directed by Ali Atshani, has been accepted for screening at the Berlin International Filmmaker Festival 2017 in Germany.

The cinematic work compares and contrasts the ups and downs experienced by a fired coach who met a girl with whom he had a relationship several years prior, Mehr News Agency reported.

'Wishbone' has already taken home numerous awards including the Best Cinematic Film at the Third London Independent Filmmakers Association Festival, Best Director Award at the WIND International Film Festival and has attended the 35th Fajr Film Festival Perspective section in Iran.

The cast includes famous Iranian actor Hossein Yari and actress Mitra Hajjar.

The 11th Berlin International Filmmaker Festival will be held in the German capital on September 30, 2017.